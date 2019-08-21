At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 47 40 .540 — Schaumburg 42 43 .494 4 Joliet 38 47 .447 8 Windy City 38 50 .432 9½ Washington 34 53 .391 13 West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 50 35 .588 — Florence 51 36 .586 — River City 50 36 .581 ½ Southern Illinois 47 38 .553 3 Gateway 33 52 .388 17

___

Wednesday’s Games

River City 6, Joliet 1

Lake Erie 7, Windy City 2

Florence 6, Washington 2

Advertisement

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.