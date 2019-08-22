Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 22, 2019 12:59 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 47 40 .540
Schaumburg 43 43 .500
Joliet 38 48 .442
Windy City 38 50 .432
Washington 34 53 .391 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 51 35 .593
River City 51 36 .586 ½
Florence 51 36 .586 ½
Southern Illinois 47 39 .547 4
Gateway 33 53 .384 18

___

Wednesday’s Games

River City 6, Joliet 1, 7 innings

Lake Erie 7, Windy City 2

Florence 6, Washington 2

Schaumburg 13, Gateway 8

Evansville 5, Southern Illinois 2

River City 3, Joliet 1, 7 innings

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

