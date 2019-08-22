|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|47
|40
|.540
|—
|Schaumburg
|43
|43
|.500
|3½
|Joliet
|38
|48
|.442
|8½
|Windy City
|38
|50
|.432
|9½
|Washington
|34
|53
|.391
|13
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|51
|35
|.593
|—
|River City
|51
|36
|.586
|½
|Florence
|51
|36
|.586
|½
|Southern Illinois
|47
|39
|.547
|4
|Gateway
|33
|53
|.384
|18
___
River City 6, Joliet 1, 7 innings
Lake Erie 7, Windy City 2
Florence 6, Washington 2
Schaumburg 13, Gateway 8
Evansville 5, Southern Illinois 2
River City 3, Joliet 1, 7 innings
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
