Frontier League

August 22, 2019 9:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 47 39 .547
Schaumburg 43 43 .500 4
Joliet 38 48 .442 9
Windy City 37 50 .425 10½
Washington 34 53 .391 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 51 35 .593
River City 51 36 .586 ½
Florence 51 36 .586 ½
Southern Illinois 47 39 .547 4
Gateway 33 53 .384 18

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Gateway, delayed

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

