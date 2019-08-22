|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|47
|39
|.547
|—
|Schaumburg
|43
|43
|.500
|4
|Joliet
|38
|48
|.442
|9
|Windy City
|37
|50
|.425
|10½
|Washington
|34
|53
|.391
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|51
|35
|.593
|—
|River City
|51
|36
|.586
|½
|Florence
|51
|36
|.586
|½
|Southern Illinois
|47
|39
|.547
|4
|Gateway
|33
|53
|.384
|18
___
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, delayed
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
