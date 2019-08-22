|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|48
|39
|.552
|—
|Schaumburg
|43
|43
|.500
|4½
|Joliet
|38
|49
|.437
|10
|Windy City
|37
|51
|.420
|11½
|Washington
|35
|53
|.398
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|51
|35
|.593
|—
|River City
|52
|36
|.591
|—
|Florence
|51
|37
|.580
|1
|Southern Illinois
|47
|39
|.547
|4
|Gateway
|33
|53
|.384
|18
___
Lake Erie 3, Windy City 2, 12 innings
Washington 3, Florence 2, 11 innings
River City 3, Joliet 2
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.