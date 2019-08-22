At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 48 39 .552 — Schaumburg 43 43 .500 4½ Joliet 38 49 .437 10 Windy City 37 51 .420 11½ Washington 35 53 .398 13½ West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 52 35 .598 — River City 52 36 .591 ½ Florence 51 37 .580 1½ Southern Illinois 47 40 .540 5 Gateway 33 53 .384 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie 3, Windy City 2, 12 innings

Washington 3, Florence 2, 11 innings

River City 3, Joliet 2

Advertisement

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville 4, Southern Illinois 3

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.