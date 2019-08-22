Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 22, 2019 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 48 39 .552
Schaumburg 43 43 .500
Joliet 38 49 .437 10
Windy City 37 51 .420 11½
Washington 35 53 .398 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 52 35 .598
River City 52 36 .591 ½
Florence 51 37 .580
Southern Illinois 47 40 .540 5
Gateway 33 53 .384 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie 3, Windy City 2, 12 innings

Washington 3, Florence 2, 11 innings

River City 3, Joliet 2

Advertisement

Schaumburg at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Evansville 4, Southern Illinois 3

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow