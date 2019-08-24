|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|48
|39
|.552
|—
|Schaumburg
|43
|44
|.494
|5
|Joliet
|38
|49
|.437
|10
|Windy City
|37
|51
|.420
|11½
|Washington
|35
|53
|.398
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|52
|35
|.598
|—
|River City
|52
|36
|.591
|½
|Florence
|51
|37
|.580
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|47
|40
|.540
|5
|Gateway
|34
|53
|.391
|18
___
Southern Illinois 5, Washington 0
Lake Erie 2, Schaumburg 1
Gateway 5, River City 2
Joliet 4, Windy City 1
Florence 6, Evansville 3
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.