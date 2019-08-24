Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 24, 2019 8:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 49 39 .557
Schaumburg 43 45 .489 6
Joliet 39 49 .443 10
Windy City 37 52 .416 12½
Washington 35 54 .393 14½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 52 36 .591
River City 52 37 .584 ½
Florence 52 37 .584 ½
Southern Illinois 48 40 .545 4
Gateway 35 53 .398 17

___

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow