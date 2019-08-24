|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|49
|39
|.557
|—
|Schaumburg
|43
|45
|.489
|6
|Joliet
|39
|50
|.438
|10½
|Windy City
|38
|52
|.422
|12
|Washington
|35
|55
|.389
|15
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|52
|36
|.591
|—
|River City
|52
|37
|.584
|½
|Florence
|52
|37
|.584
|½
|Southern Illinois
|49
|40
|.551
|3½
|Gateway
|35
|53
|.398
|17
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois 2, Washington 1
Windy City 4, Joliet 1
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
