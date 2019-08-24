Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 24, 2019 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 49 39 .557
Schaumburg 43 45 .489 6
Joliet 39 50 .438 10½
Windy City 38 52 .422 12
Washington 35 55 .389 15
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 53 36 .596
River City 52 38 .578
Florence 52 38 .578
Southern Illinois 49 40 .551 4
Gateway 36 53 .404 17

___

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois 2, Washington 1

Windy City 4, Joliet 1

Advertisement

Evansville 10, Florence 1

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Gateway 5, River City 0

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow