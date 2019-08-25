Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 25, 2019 12:11 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 49 40 .551
Schaumburg 44 45 .494 5
Joliet 39 50 .438 10
Windy City 38 52 .422 11½
Washington 35 55 .389 14½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 53 36 .596
River City 52 38 .578
Florence 52 38 .578
Southern Illinois 49 40 .551 4
Gateway 36 53 .404 17

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg 7, Lake Erie 6, 13 innings

Southern Illinois 2, Washington 1

Windy City 4, Joliet 1

Evansville 10, Florence 1

Gateway 5, River City 0

Sunday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 1:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

