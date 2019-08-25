Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 25, 2019 11:11 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 50 40 .556
Schaumburg 44 46 .489 6
Joliet 39 51 .433 11
Windy City 39 52 .429 11½
Washington 35 56 .385 15½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 53 37 .589
Florence 53 38 .582 ½
River City 52 39 .571
Southern Illinois 50 40 .556 3
Gateway 37 53 .411 16

___

Sunday’s Games

Florence 4, Evansville 0

Lake Erie 6, Schaumburg 4

Windy City 5, Joliet 2

Southern Illinois 2, Washington 0

Gateway 12, River City 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

