At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 50 40 .556 — Schaumburg 44 46 .489 6 Joliet 39 51 .433 11 Windy City 39 52 .429 11½ Washington 35 56 .385 15½ West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 53 37 .589 — Florence 53 38 .582 ½ River City 52 39 .571 1½ Southern Illinois 50 40 .556 3 Gateway 37 53 .411 16

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, Game 2, TBD

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.