|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|50
|40
|.556
|—
|Schaumburg
|44
|46
|.489
|6
|Joliet
|39
|51
|.433
|11
|Windy City
|39
|52
|.429
|11½
|Washington
|35
|56
|.385
|15½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Florence
|53
|38
|.582
|½
|River City
|52
|39
|.571
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|50
|40
|.556
|3
|Gateway
|37
|53
|.411
|16
___
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, Game 2, TBD
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
