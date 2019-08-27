Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 27, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 50 40 .556
Schaumburg 44 46 .489 6
Joliet 39 51 .433 11
Windy City 39 52 .429 11½
Washington 35 56 .385 15½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 53 37 .589
Florence 53 38 .582 ½
River City 52 39 .571
Southern Illinois 50 40 .556 3
Gateway 37 53 .411 16

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Joliet at Florence, Game 2, TBD

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus