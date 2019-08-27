Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 27, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 50 40 .556
Schaumburg 45 46 .495
Joliet 39 51 .433 11
Windy City 39 53 .424 12
Washington 35 56 .385 15½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 54 37 .593
Florence 53 38 .582 1
River City 52 39 .571 2
Southern Illinois 50 40 .556
Gateway 37 54 .407 17

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville 6, Gateway 0

Schaumburg 6, Windy City 5

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, Game 2, TBD

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

