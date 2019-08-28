At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 51 40 .560 — Schaumburg 45 46 .495 6 Joliet 39 51 .433 11½ Windy City 39 53 .424 12½ Washington 35 56 .385 16 West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 54 37 .593 — Florence 53 38 .582 1 River City 52 39 .571 2 Southern Illinois 50 41 .549 4 Gateway 37 54 .407 17

___

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, Game 2, TBD

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

