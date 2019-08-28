Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 28, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 51 40 .560
Schaumburg 45 46 .495 6
Joliet 39 51 .433 11½
Windy City 39 53 .424 12½
Washington 35 56 .385 16
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 54 37 .593
Florence 53 38 .582 1
River City 52 39 .571 2
Southern Illinois 50 41 .549 4
Gateway 37 54 .407 17

___

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Florence, Game 2, TBD

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins