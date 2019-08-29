Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 29, 2019 1:11 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 51 41 .554
Schaumburg 45 47 .489 6
Windy City 40 53 .430 11½
Joliet 39 53 .424 12
Washington 35 57 .380 16
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 55 37 .598
Florence 55 38 .591 ½
River City 53 39 .576 2
Southern Illinois 51 41 .554 4
Gateway 37 55 .402 18

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florence 9, Joliet 7, 7 innings

Florence 5, Joliet 0, 7 innings

Evansville 3, Gateway 1

Southern Illinois 5, Lake Erie 0

River City 9, Washington 6

Windy City 4, Schaumburg 2

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

