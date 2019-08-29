Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 29, 2019 7:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 51 41 .554
Schaumburg 45 47 .489 6
Windy City 40 53 .430 11½
Joliet 39 53 .424 12
Washington 35 57 .380 16
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 55 37 .598
Florence 55 38 .591 ½
River City 53 39 .576 2
Southern Illinois 51 41 .554 4
Gateway 37 55 .402 18

___

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

