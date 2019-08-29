|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|51
|41
|.554
|—
|Schaumburg
|45
|47
|.489
|6
|Windy City
|40
|53
|.430
|11½
|Joliet
|39
|53
|.424
|12
|Washington
|35
|57
|.380
|16
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|Florence
|55
|38
|.591
|½
|River City
|53
|39
|.576
|2
|Southern Illinois
|51
|41
|.554
|4
|Gateway
|37
|55
|.402
|18
___
Joliet at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.