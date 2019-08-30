At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 52 41 .559 — Schaumburg 45 48 .484 7 Windy City 41 53 .436 11½ Joliet 39 54 .419 13 Washington 36 57 .387 16 West Division W L Pct. GB Evansville 56 37 .602 — Florence 56 38 .596 ½ River City 53 40 .570 3 Southern Illinois 51 42 .548 5 Gateway 37 56 .398 19

Friday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at River City, cancelled

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

