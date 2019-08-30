Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 30, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 52 41 .559
Schaumburg 45 48 .484 7
Windy City 41 53 .436 11½
Joliet 39 54 .419 13
Washington 36 57 .387 16
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 56 37 .602
Florence 56 38 .596 ½
River City 53 40 .570 3
Southern Illinois 51 42 .548 5
Gateway 37 56 .398 19

___

Friday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at River City, cancelled

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space