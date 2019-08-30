|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|52
|41
|.559
|—
|Schaumburg
|46
|48
|.489
|6½
|Windy City
|41
|53
|.436
|11½
|Joliet
|39
|54
|.419
|13
|Washington
|36
|57
|.387
|16
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|56
|37
|.602
|—
|Florence
|56
|38
|.596
|½
|River City
|53
|41
|.564
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|51
|42
|.548
|5
|Gateway
|37
|56
|.398
|19
___
Schaumburg 4, River City 3
Washington at Gateway, ppd.
Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at River City, cancelled
River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.