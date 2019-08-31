Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 31, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 53 41 .564
Schaumburg 46 48 .489 7
Windy City 41 54 .432 12½
Joliet 39 55 .415 14
Washington 36 57 .387 16½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 57 37 .606
Florence 57 38 .600 ½
River City 53 41 .564 4
Southern Illinois 51 43 .543 6
Gateway 37 56 .398 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Gateway, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, Game 2, TBD

River City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Florence at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury