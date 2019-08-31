Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 31, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 53 42 .558
Schaumburg 46 49 .484 7
Windy City 42 54 .438 11½
Joliet 40 55 .421 13
Washington 37 58 .389 16
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 57 38 .600
Florence 57 39 .594 ½
River City 54 41 .568 3
Southern Illinois 52 43 .547 5
Gateway 38 57 .400 19

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 15, Gateway 1, 7 innings

Joliet 2, Lake Erie 1

Southern Illinois 10, Evansville 2

Windy City 17, Florence 1

River City 2, Schaumburg 1

Gateway 6, Washington 4, 7 innings

Sunday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

