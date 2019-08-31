|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|53
|42
|.558
|—
|Schaumburg
|46
|49
|.484
|7
|Windy City
|42
|54
|.438
|11½
|Joliet
|40
|55
|.421
|13
|Washington
|37
|58
|.389
|16
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|57
|38
|.600
|—
|Florence
|57
|39
|.594
|½
|River City
|54
|41
|.568
|3
|Southern Illinois
|52
|43
|.547
|5
|Gateway
|38
|57
|.400
|19
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Washington 15, Gateway 1, 7 innings
Joliet 2, Lake Erie 1
Southern Illinois 10, Evansville 2
Windy City 17, Florence 1
River City 2, Schaumburg 1
Gateway 6, Washington 4, 7 innings
River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.