Galaxy-United, Sums

|Los Angeles
|0
|1—1
|D.C. United
|1
|1—2
First half_1, D.C. United, Arriola, 5 (Segura), 28th minute.
Second half_2, Los Angeles, Alvarez, 3, 48th; 3, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 5, 73rd.
Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.
Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Amarikwa, 75th.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt; Claudio Badea; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.
A_20,006.
___
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Joseph Mora, Jalen Robinson; Felipe Martins, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura; Quincy Amarikwa, Paul Arriola.
Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher (Julian Araujo, 90th), Giancarlo Gonzalez, Diego Polenta, Daniel Steres; Favio Alvarez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Perry Kitchen (Sebastian Lletget, 78th); Uriel Antuna (Chris Pontius, 84th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Pavon.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.