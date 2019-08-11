Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Galaxy-United, Sums

August 11, 2019 10:02 pm
 
Los Angeles 0 1—1
D.C. United 1 1—2

First half_1, D.C. United, Arriola, 5 (Segura), 28th minute.

Second half_2, Los Angeles, Alvarez, 3, 48th; 3, D.C. United, Rodriguez, 5, 73rd.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Amarikwa, 75th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt; Claudio Badea; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

A_20,006.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Joseph Mora, Jalen Robinson; Felipe Martins, Lucas Rodriguez, Ulises Segura; Quincy Amarikwa, Paul Arriola.

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher (Julian Araujo, 90th), Giancarlo Gonzalez, Diego Polenta, Daniel Steres; Favio Alvarez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Perry Kitchen (Sebastian Lletget, 78th); Uriel Antuna (Chris Pontius, 84th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Pavon.

