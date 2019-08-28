Listen Live Sports

Gardenhire says he’d like to return, but that’s up to Tigers

August 28, 2019 5:07 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Ron Gardenhire says he’d like to return next season as Detroit’s manager, but he’ll understand whatever decision the Tigers make about his future.

Gardenhire is in his second season at the helm, and it was obvious when he took over that the team would be facing a significant rebuild. Detroit went 64-98 last year and is on pace to lose well over 100 games in 2019.

The Tigers are 39-90 entering Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. They have the worst record in baseball and have gone 17-44 at home.

Gardenhire says he has a contract for next year, but the organization has to decide if he’ll be back.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

