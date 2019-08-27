Listen Live Sports

Gardner resigns as IUPUI coach after drunken driving arrest

August 27, 2019 5:52 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IUPUI men’s basketball coach Jason Gardner has resigned following his arrest on drunken driving charges in suburban Hamilton County.

IUPUI spokesman Ed Holdaway says it was a mutual decision between Gardner and the university Tuesday.

Gardner was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail over the weekend and released early Tuesday on his own recognizance. He arrested early Sunday by the Fishers Police Department after being found asleep behind the wheel at an intersection.

Gardner was entering his sixth season at IUPUI’s head coach and has a 64-93 career record. He won Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Award in 1999 out of Indianapolis North Central and played collegiately at Arizona.

