Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gase: Bell won’t make Jets debut until regular season

August 18, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Le’Veon Bell’s debut with the New York Jets will not come until the regular season after Adam Gase announced the star running back will be held out of the final two preseason games.

Gase says Sunday he was leaning toward that decision, but a season-ending knee injury to linebacker Avery Williamson in the Jets’ preseason loss at Atlanta on Thursday night sealed it.

Bell has looked good in training camp after sitting out all last season in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh. Gase and the Jets don’t want to take any unnecessary risks with Bell, who signed a four-year, $52 million contract and will be a major part of the offense.

Gase adds that he’s happy with where Bell is at physically and is confident the running back will be ready for New York’s season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 8.

Advertisement

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus