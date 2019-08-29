Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Georgia kayaker chased by 360-pound gator: ‘I just paddled’

August 29, 2019 7:28 am
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia kayaker says he could only think of paddling faster after realizing he wasn’t alone in a pond.

Bo Storey told WRDW-TV , “I just paddled and paddled. …” on Monday to get away from a 10-foot, 360 pound (163.29 kilogram) alligator that got as close as 5 feet (1.52 meters) from the back of his kayak.

News outlets report Richmond County deputies received a call from Storey saying he was being chased by the behemoth. Storey was practicing for a bass fishing tournament. Deputies arrived on the scene and wrestled the massive gator with help from hunter Trey Durant and his friend Robby Amerson.

The alligator was clearly not afraid of humans and was deemed a nuisance so it was legally killed by Durant.

