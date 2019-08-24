Listen Live Sports

German club Chemnitz criticizes its fans for racist abuse

August 24, 2019 4:30 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — German soccer team Chemnitzer FC has criticized its fans for anti-Semitic and racist abuse during a third-division game at Bayern Munich’s second team on Saturday.

The Saxony-based club, which has long had a problem with far-right fans, says its team refused to go to the traveling supporters after the match, as customary, because of “comments from the guest block during the second half of the game which Chemnitzer FC finds disgusting and rejects to the utmost.”

Chemnitzer says the abuse was directed toward its president Thomas Sobotzik and in favor of former captain Daniel Frahn. The team terminated Frahn’s contract earlier this month after saying he “openly displayed sympathy with leading figures” in the club’s far-right hooligan groups.

The club adds that it is also pursuing legal action against the perpetrators.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

