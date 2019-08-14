Giants 3, Athletics 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Canha cf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .252 Pinder 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .253 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .249 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Garneau c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .247 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230 1-Profar pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Totals 31 2 5 2 1 13

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .331 a-Gennett ph-2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .232 Rickard lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Posey c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .255 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .249 Pillar cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253 Slater rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Garcia 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .167 Belt 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 27 3 6 3 3 4

Oakland 000 010 001—2 5 1 San Francisco 000 002 10x—3 6 0

a-out on sacrifice fly for Solano in the 7th. b-singled for Treinen in the 9th.

1-ran for Davis in the 9th.

E_Semien (10). LOB_Oakland 3, San Francisco 5. 2B_Posey (23), Longoria (16), Pillar (30). HR_Piscotty (12), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Canha (35), Piscotty (40), Longoria (44), Pillar (63), Gennett (10). CS_Pillar (4). SF_Gennett. S_Bumgarner.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Pinder 2); San Francisco 3 (Rickard, Slater, Crawford). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; San Francisco 2 for 6.

GIDP_Chapman, Longoria.

DP_Oakland 2 (Pinder, Olson), (Semien, Pinder, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Solano, Garcia).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 10-8 6 6 2 2 0 4 91 3.95 Diekman 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 14 4.89 Petit 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.51 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 4.74 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, W, 8-7 7 2 1 1 0 9 100 3.63 Moronta, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.58 Smith, S, 29-32 1 3 1 1 1 3 37 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-1. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:45. A_36,663 (41,915).

