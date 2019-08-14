Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants 3, Athletics 2

August 14, 2019 12:43 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Canha cf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .252
Pinder 2b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .253
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .249
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Garneau c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .247
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230
1-Profar pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Totals 31 2 5 2 1 13
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .331
a-Gennett ph-2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .232
Rickard lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Posey c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .255
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .249
Pillar cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253
Slater rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Garcia 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .167
Belt 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Totals 27 3 6 3 3 4
Oakland 000 010 001—2 5 1
San Francisco 000 002 10x—3 6 0

a-out on sacrifice fly for Solano in the 7th. b-singled for Treinen in the 9th.

1-ran for Davis in the 9th.

E_Semien (10). LOB_Oakland 3, San Francisco 5. 2B_Posey (23), Longoria (16), Pillar (30). HR_Piscotty (12), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Canha (35), Piscotty (40), Longoria (44), Pillar (63), Gennett (10). CS_Pillar (4). SF_Gennett. S_Bumgarner.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Pinder 2); San Francisco 3 (Rickard, Slater, Crawford). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; San Francisco 2 for 6.

GIDP_Chapman, Longoria.

DP_Oakland 2 (Pinder, Olson), (Semien, Pinder, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Solano, Garcia).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 10-8 6 6 2 2 0 4 91 3.95
Diekman 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 14 4.89
Petit 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.51
Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 4.74
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, W, 8-7 7 2 1 1 0 9 100 3.63
Moronta, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.58
Smith, S, 29-32 1 3 1 1 1 3 37 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-1. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:45. A_36,663 (41,915).

