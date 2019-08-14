Giants 3, Athletics 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.252
|Pinder 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.253
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Garneau c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|1-Profar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|13
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|a-Gennett ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Garcia 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Belt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|Oakland
|000
|010
|001—2
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|10x—3
|6
|0
a-out on sacrifice fly for Solano in the 7th. b-singled for Treinen in the 9th.
1-ran for Davis in the 9th.
E_Semien (10). LOB_Oakland 3, San Francisco 5. 2B_Posey (23), Longoria (16), Pillar (30). HR_Piscotty (12), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Canha (35), Piscotty (40), Longoria (44), Pillar (63), Gennett (10). CS_Pillar (4). SF_Gennett. S_Bumgarner.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Pinder 2); San Francisco 3 (Rickard, Slater, Crawford). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; San Francisco 2 for 6.
GIDP_Chapman, Longoria.
DP_Oakland 2 (Pinder, Olson), (Semien, Pinder, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Solano, Garcia).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 10-8
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|91
|3.95
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|4.89
|Petit
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.51
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.74
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 8-7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|100
|3.63
|Moronta, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.58
|Smith, S, 29-32
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|37
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 2-1. WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:45. A_36,663 (41,915).
