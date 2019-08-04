Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 6, Rockies 5

August 4, 2019 12:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Belt 1b 5 0 2 0 Blckmon rf 5 2 3 1
Ystrzms lf 3 1 0 0 Story ss 5 1 1 2
Sndoval 3b 5 1 3 1 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 0
Vogt c 5 0 2 0 D.Mrphy 1b 5 1 3 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Desmond lf 4 0 1 0
Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 4 0 0 1
B.Crwfr ss 5 1 1 1 Hampson cf 4 0 2 0
Gennett 2b 5 1 1 2 Wolters c 4 0 0 0
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 J.Gray p 2 0 0 0
Z.Green ph 0 0 0 0 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0
Panik ph 0 0 0 0 Y.Alnso ph 0 0 0 0
Pillar pr-cf 1 1 1 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Slater rf 4 1 2 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0
Bmgrner p 2 0 1 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Solano ph 1 0 0 0 Bettis p 0 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Innetta ph 1 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Posey ph-c 1 0 1 2
Totals 40 6 14 6 Totals 38 5 12 4
San Francisco 400 000 020—6
Colorado 012 020 000—5

E_Gennett (1). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_San Francisco 13, Colorado 8. 2B_Belt 2 (19), Sandoval (21), Vogt (18), Pillar (27), Posey (21), D.Murphy 2 (24). 3B_Hampson (3). HR_Gennett (1), Blackmon (22), Story (24). SB_Pillar (9). CS_Desmond (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Bumgarner 5 8 5 5 1 2
Gott 1 0 0 0 1 2
Coonrod W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Watson H,22 1 2 0 0 0 1
Will.Smith S,27-29 1 2 0 0 0 3
Colorado
J.Gray 4 9 4 4 1 5
B.Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 0
McGee H,4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Estevez L,1-2 BS,1 0 2 2 2 2 0
Howard 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Bettis 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

J.Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Estevez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Advertisement

HBP_by Howard (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

T_3:42. A_47,540 (50,398).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office