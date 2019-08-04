Giants 6, Rockies 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Sandoval 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Vogt c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Gennett 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|c-Green ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|d-Panik ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|1-Pillar pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Slater rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|a-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Posey ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Totals
|40
|6
|14
|6
|5
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.279
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Murphy 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Alonso ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.191
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Iannetta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|4
|2
|8
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|020—6
|14
|1
|Colorado
|012
|020
|000—5
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Bumgarner in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Shaw in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Duggar in the 8th. d-walked for Green in the 8th. e-doubled for Coonrod in the 8th. f-struck out for Bettis in the 9th.
1-ran for Panik in the 8th.
E_Gennett (1). LOB_San Francisco 13, Colorado 8. 2B_Belt 2 (19), Sandoval (21), Vogt (18), Posey (21), Pillar (27), Murphy 2 (24). 3B_Hampson (3). HR_Gennett (1), off Gray; Story (24), off Bumgarner; Blackmon (22), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Sandoval (40), Crawford (46), Gennett 2 (7), Posey 2 (33), Blackmon (63), Story 2 (61), McMahon (54). SB_Pillar (9). CS_Desmond (3).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 10 (Belt 3, Yastrzemski 3, Vogt 2, Gennett 2); Colorado 4 (Murphy, McMahon 2, Wolters). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 14; Colorado 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Crawford 2, Solano, Desmond 3, McMahon. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Murphy).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|91
|3.92
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.80
|Coonrod, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.90
|Watson, H, 22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.86
|Smith, S, 27-29
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.61
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|96
|4.03
|Shaw
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.76
|McGee, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.14
|Estevez, L, 1-2, BS, 1-1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|4.26
|Howard
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|6.35
|Bettis
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.10
Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Estevez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 2-0, Howard 2-0, Bettis 2-0. HBP_Howard (Yastrzemski).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:42. A_47,540 (50,398).
