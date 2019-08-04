Giants 6, Rockies 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 5 0 2 0 1 1 .238 Yastrzemski lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .272 Sandoval 3b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .267 Vogt c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .295 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crawford ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .228 Gennett 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .218 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235 c-Green ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 d-Panik ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .232 1-Pillar pr-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Slater rf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .274 Bumgarner p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .130 a-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .338 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Posey ph-c 1 0 1 2 1 0 .262 Totals 40 6 14 6 5 9

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .321 Story ss 5 1 1 2 0 2 .279 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .303 Murphy 1b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .297 Desmond lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 McMahon 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .268 Hampson cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .219 Wolters c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Alonso ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .191 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Estevez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Iannetta ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Totals 38 5 12 4 2 8

San Francisco 400 000 020—6 14 1 Colorado 012 020 000—5 12 0

a-grounded out for Bumgarner in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Shaw in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Duggar in the 8th. d-walked for Green in the 8th. e-doubled for Coonrod in the 8th. f-struck out for Bettis in the 9th.

1-ran for Panik in the 8th.

E_Gennett (1). LOB_San Francisco 13, Colorado 8. 2B_Belt 2 (19), Sandoval (21), Vogt (18), Posey (21), Pillar (27), Murphy 2 (24). 3B_Hampson (3). HR_Gennett (1), off Gray; Story (24), off Bumgarner; Blackmon (22), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Sandoval (40), Crawford (46), Gennett 2 (7), Posey 2 (33), Blackmon (63), Story 2 (61), McMahon (54). SB_Pillar (9). CS_Desmond (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 10 (Belt 3, Yastrzemski 3, Vogt 2, Gennett 2); Colorado 4 (Murphy, McMahon 2, Wolters). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 14; Colorado 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Crawford 2, Solano, Desmond 3, McMahon. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Murphy).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 5 8 5 5 1 2 91 3.92 Gott 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 3.80 Coonrod, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.90 Watson, H, 22 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 2.86 Smith, S, 27-29 1 2 0 0 0 3 22 2.61 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 4 9 4 4 1 5 96 4.03 Shaw 2 1 0 0 0 0 22 4.76 McGee, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.14 Estevez, L, 1-2, BS, 1-1 0 2 2 2 2 0 19 4.26 Howard 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 22 6.35 Bettis 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 6.10

Gray pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Estevez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 2-0, Howard 2-0, Bettis 2-0. HBP_Howard (Yastrzemski).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:42. A_47,540 (50,398).

