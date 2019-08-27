Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Girls’ volleyball team bus plunges down embankment; 14 hurt

August 27, 2019 11:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOORESBORO, N.C. (AP) — A bus carrying a high school girls’ volleyball team plunged 30 feet (9 meters) down a wooded embankment in North Carolina, injuring 14 people.

Photos from the scene show the bus surrounded by broken tree limbs late Monday night near Coxes Creek Mountain.

WLOS-TV reports one person had to be air-lifted to a hospital and others were transported to area hospitals.

McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler tells news outlets that none of the victims’ injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

Principal Dianna Bridges confirmed the bus was carrying students from Mooresboro’s Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Asheville. The school says several players, two coaches and the driver were hurt. The students were on their way back from a match.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus