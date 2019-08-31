Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Glass helps Eastern Michigan get past Coastal Carolina 30-23

August 31, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mike Glass III accounted for four touchdowns as Eastern Michigan took the lead in the second half and the Eagles opened the season with a 30-23 victory over Coastal Carolina in the first meeting between the teams on Saturday afternoon.

Glass, who was a perfect 11-of-11 passing in the first half for 82 yards, hit Dylan Drummond on an 11-yard scoring strike to close to 10-7 with 11:30 remaining in the second quarter. Coastal Carolina’s Massimo Biscardi added a 53-yard field goal, which tied a school record for longest kick, in the final second of the first half for a 13-7 advantage.

Eastern Michigan opened the second half by scoring on its first three possessions to take a 23-13 lead after Glass hit Drummond from 19 yards out with 5:53 remaining in the third.

Glass, who also ran for a score, was 20-of-22 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

Fred Payton threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns for the Chanticleers but was intercepted four times. Clay Holford, Brody Hoying, Blake Bogan and Kevin McGill had an interception apiece for Eastern Michigan.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury