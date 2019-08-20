Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Atlanta.

Course: East Lake GC. Yards: 7,346. Par: 70.

Purse: $46 million. Winner’s share: $15 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Tiger Woods.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Justin Thomas won the BMW Championship.

Notes: In a severe overhaul to the system, Justin Thomas as the FedEx Cup leader starts the Tour Championship at 10-under par and a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay (No. 2) in the FedEx Cup finale. Third on the list is 7 under, followed by 6 under and 5 under. From there, the next block of five players start another shot behind until Nos. 26-30 start at even par. … The winner to par at the end of the week wins the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup and its $15 million bonus. … Tiger Woods finished at No. 42 in the FedEx Cup and did not qualify. This will be the 15th time he did not show up to defend a title, and the first because he was not eligible. … For the first time at the Tour Championship, there is no prize money. All money comes from the FedEx Cup bonus pool. … Hideki Matsuyama now has made the Tour Championship every time since his first full season on the PGA Tour in 2014. … Eleven players in the 30-man field have yet to win on the PGA Tour this season. … Everyone at East Lake is exempt into the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, and likey have made enough money to be secure for the PGA Championship.

Next tournament: A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier on Sept. 12-15.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

CP WOMEN’S OPEN

Site: Aurora, Ontario.

Course: Magna GC. Yards: 6,675. Par: 71.

Purse: $2.25 million. Winner’s share: $337,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last tournament: Mi Jung Hur won the Ladies Scottish Open.

Notes: Henderson last year became the first Canadian woman to win her national open since since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973.. … This is the final week of qualifying for the U.S. Solheim Cup team. Seven players already have locked up spots, with one spot remaining on the Solheim Cup points list and two from the women’s world ranking. … Europe set its 12-player team last week. … Lydia Ko won the Women’s Canadian Open three times in four years, the first one in 2012 when she was 15, becoming the youngest winner in LPGA history. … Jin Young Ko leads 10 players who have a sub-70 scoring average. … The tournament dates to 2001 on the LPGA Tour schedule. Previously, the biggest Canadian event was the du Maurier Classic, which was among the four LPGA majors. … Eleven of the top 15 in the women’s world ranking are not eligible for the Solheim Cup next week in Scotland. … Carlota Ciganda of Spain is the highest-ranked European at No. 14.

Next week: Cambia Portland Classic.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BOEING CLASSIC

Site: Snoqualmie, Wash.

Course: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Scott Parel.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Doug Barron won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Notes: Doug Barron has gone through Monday qualifying in his only two PGA Tour Champions events. He wound up in a tie for fifth at the Senior British Open and won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. … Barron’s $307,500 from winning last week was his second-highest paycheck from a PGA Tour-sanctioned event behind the $322,400 he received for a tie for third in the 2005 Byron Nelson Classic. … Seattle native Fred Couples is in the field. This will be his ninth PGA Tour Champions event this year. Couples is coming off a runner-up finish last week. … Scott McCarron had his 10th finish in the top 10 last week. … Retief Goosen has not finished among the top 15 in his seven starts on the PGA Tour Champions.

Next week: Shaw Charity Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

SCANDINAVIAN INVITATION

Site: Gothenburg, Sweden.

Course: Hills Golf & Sports Club. Yardage: 6,865. Par: 70.

Purse: 1.5 million euros (U.S. $1.66 million). Winner’s share: 250,000 euros (U.S. $276,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Paul Waring.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: Thomas Pieters won the Czech Masters.

Notes: The tournament previously was called the Nordea Masters. It has been part of the European Tour schedule since 1991, when Colin Montgomerie won. … Henrik Stenson withdrew from the opening round of the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour to have two weeks off and prepare for his national event. … Stenson had to miss the event last year to defending his title in the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. … The field features three players from the top 50 in the world ranking — Matt Fitzpatrick, Stenson and Alex Noren of Sweden. … Fitzpatrick won the tournament in 2016 and was runner-up the following year. … Noren is a two-time winner of his national event.

Next week: Omega European Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

ALBERTSONS BOISE OPEN

Site: Boise, Idaho.

Course: Hillcrest CC. Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71.

Purse: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sangmoon Bae.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Next week: Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Segasammy Cup, The North Country GC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Brad Kennedy. Online: www.jgto.org

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf Sishen, Sishen GC, Kathu, South Africa. Defending champion: Garth Mulroy. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Challenge Tour: Rolex Trophy, Golf Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland. Defending champion: Kim Koivu. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Ladies European Tour: Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, Golf Course Karlstejn, Belec, Czech Republic. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Korean LPGA: High1 Resort Ladies Open, High1 GC, Jeongseon, South Korea. Defending champion: Seon-Woo Bae. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: CAT Ladies, Ohakone CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Momoko Oosato. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

