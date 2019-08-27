Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR

CAMBIA PORTLAND CLASSIC

Site: Portland, Ore.

Course: Columbia Edgewater CC. Yarage: 6,476. Par: 72.

Advertisement

Purse: $1.3 million. Winner’s share: $195,000.

Television: Thursday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Marina Alex.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the CP Women’s Open.

Notes: Marina Alex last year rallied from a six-shot deficit for her first win. She returns having just qualified for her first Solheim Cup team. … The U.S. and Europe both have seven members of their Solheim Cup teams in the field. … U.S. captain Juli Inkster is playing. It will be her sixth tournament of the year, and her first since the NW Arkansas Championship in late June. … Suzann Pettersen, who took time off after the birth of her child, is playing for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour this year. She went from vice captain to a captain’s pick for the Solheim Cup. … This is the final LPGA event before the Solheim Cup on Sept. 13-15 in Scotland. … The tournament dates to 1992 when it was won by Nancy Lopez. … Jin Young Ko is in the field, fresh off her fourth victory of the year which all but wraps up the LPGA player of the year.

Next event: Solheim Cup on Sept. 13-15.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

Site: Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Course: Crans-sur-Sierre GC. Yardage: 6,848. Par: 70.

Purse: 2.5 million euros. Winner’s share: 416,667 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Last week: Erik van Rooyen won the Scandinavian Invitation.

Notes: Rory McIlroy, a week after winning the FedEx Cup for his third PGA Tour victory of the season, is playing a regular European Tour event for only the second time this year. Omega is a sponsor, and McIlroy previously missed the Omega-sponsored European Tour event in Dubai. … Tommy Fleetwood also has gone straight from Atlanta to Switzerland for the tournament. … The field includes former Masters champions Sergio Garcia and Danny Willett. … Rory Sabbatini is in the field. He is in the process of becoming an associate member that will make him eligible for Ryder Cup points. The South African-born Sabbatini is now a citizen of Slovakia and officially plays for that eastern European country. … The tournament has been on the European Tour schedule since 1972. … Matt Fitzpatrick will try to become the first player to win the event three straight years.

Next week: Porsche European Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Calgary, Alberta.

Course: Canyon Meadoes Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,086. Par: 70.

Purse: $2.35 million. Winner’s share: $352,500.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Scott McCarron.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Brandt Jobe won the Boeing Classic.

Notes: McCarron has been leading the Schwab Cup for 13 consecutive weeks, and he is assured of staying there with a $567,303 lead over Jerry Kelly. … McCarron has won the Shaw Charity Classic the last two years. … Jerry Kelly posted all three rounds in the 60s at the Boeing Classic for the third time this year. His tie for third was his ninth top 10 of the PGA Tour Champions schedule. … Doug Barron, who took last week off after his first PGA Tour Champions victory, is in the field. This will be his third PGA Tour Champions event, and the first for which he did not have to Monday qualify. … Darren Clarke is playing on a sponsor’s exemption.

Next tournament: The Ally Challenge on Sept. 13-15.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

KORN FERRY TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Newburgh, Ind.

Course: Victoria National GC. Yardage: 7,242. Par: 72.

Purse: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Denny McCarthy.

Korn Ferry Finals leader: Matthew NeSmith.

Last week: Matthew NeSmith won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Notes: This is the final event for 25 players to earn their PGA Tour cards. … The top 25 from the regular season already have PGA Tour cards and are playing for priority status going into next season. … Hank Lebioda, Charlie Saxon and Dawie van der Walt are holding down the final three spots on the points list. Harris English, T.J. Vogel and Johnson Wagner are tied for 26th. … Former U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland is among those who sewed up PGA Tour cards last week. … Scottie Scheffler has taken over at No. 1 in points with regular season and postseason combined. The winner is exempt to The Players Championship and will keep his priority all year. … Among those needing a big week to earn cards are Billy Hurley III, former U.S. Amateur champion Peter Uilhein and Ollie Schniederjans.

Next week: End of season.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup.

Next tournament: A Military Tribute at The Greebrier on Sept. 12-15.

FedEx Cup champion: Rory McIlroy.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Sioux Falls GreatLife Challenge, Willow Run GC, Sioux Falls, S.D. Defending champion: Linnea Strom. Online: www.symetratour.com

Asian Tour: Bank BRI Indonesia Open, Pondok Indah GC, Jakarta, Indonesia. Defending champion: Justin Harding. Online: www.asiantour.com

Japan Golf Tour: Rizap KBC Augusta, Keya GC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Daijiro Izumida. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: KPMG Trophy, Millennium Golf (Paal), Beringen, Belgium. Defending champion: Pedro Figueiredo. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Korean LPGA: Hanwha Classic, Jade Palace GC, Chuncheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong-eun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Nitori Ladies Golf Tournament, Oatru CC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Sun-ju Ahn. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Staysure Tour: Sinclair Invitational, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & CC, Hertfordshire, England. Defendinig champion: Peter Fowler. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.