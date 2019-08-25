Listen Live Sports

Gregorius leaves Yankees game after being hit by pitch

August 25, 2019 8:18 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has left New York’s game at Dodger Stadium after being hit by a pitch from Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw.

Gregorius sustained a right shoulder contusion after being drilled in the first inning Sunday night. He left in the third and was replaced by pinch-hitter Mike Ford, who stayed in the game at first base.

Gregorius was set to have X-rays taken at the stadium.

He hit a grand slam in New York’s 10-2 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

