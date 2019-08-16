Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Guard Westerman leaves Bengals in latest line setback

August 16, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Guard Christian Westerman has left the Bengals to ponder his future, another setback to an offensive line depleted by injuries and retirements.

Westerman was placed on an exempt list Friday but could return. The fourth-year veteran has played in 16 games, starting two. He was part of a four-man competition to replace starting left guard Clint Boling, who retired shortly before camp started because of a blood clot.

Reserve tackle Kent Perkins also retired earlier this month.

The Bengals thought they’d fixed their longstanding line problems by drafting left tackle Jonah Williams in the first round and installing him as the starter. He suffered a shoulder injury during workouts that will cost him his rookie season.

Advertisement

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US