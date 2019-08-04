Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Guardiola: Medication concerns kept Mahrez from playing

August 4, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he left Riyad Mahrez out of the Community Shield win against Liverpool over concerns the player could have breached doping rules as the club lacked full details of medication he used for a sinus issue.

The Algeria intentional only returned to training on Friday after leading his country to victory in the African Cup of Nations final last month.

Guardiola says “for doping control, today was a risk because the doctors didn’t have it (full details). That’s why he wasn’t in the squad to play some minutes. He could have played some minutes but we could not take a risk because the doctors did not have exactly the medicines.”

City beat Liverpool 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Sunday after the traditional curtain-raiser to the English season ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax