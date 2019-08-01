Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gulf Coast League

August 1, 2019 7:13 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 19 12 .613
Mets (Mets) 18 13 .581 1
Astros (Astros) 14 17 .452 5
Nationals (Nationals) 14 18 .438
Cardinals (Cardinals) 13 18 .419 6
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 17 10 .630
Tigers West (Tigers) 17 11 .607 ½
Phillies East (Phillies) 14 12 .538
Yankees West (Yankees) 14 14 .500
Tigers East (Tigers) 12 15 .444 5
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 17 .433
Yankees East (Yankees) 10 18 .357
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 19 10 .655
Red Sox (Red Sox) 17 11 .607
Twins (Twins) 16 14 .533
Rays (Rays) 13 16 .448 6
Braves (Braves) 11 17 .393
Pirates (Pirates) 11 19 .367

___

Thursday’s Games

Tigers West 8, Tigers East 1

Blue Jays 8, Yankees East 1, 7 innings

Blue Jays 8, Yankees East 3, 7 innings

Advertisement

Marlins at Mets, ppd.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Phillies West 9, Yankees West 5

Red Sox 11, Pirates 3

Twins 3, Braves 2

Friday’s Games

Tigers East at Phillies West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers East at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD

Yankees East at Tigers West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Yankees East at Tigers West, cancelled

Phillies East at Yankees West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Yankees West, Game 2, TBD

Cardinals at Marlins, 12 p.m.

Mets at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Pirates at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Braves at Rays, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Twins, 12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yankees East at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD

Phillies West at Yankees East, ppd.

Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office