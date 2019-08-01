Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 19 12 .613 — Mets (Mets) 18 13 .581 1 Astros (Astros) 14 17 .452 5 Nationals (Nationals) 14 18 .438 5½ Cardinals (Cardinals) 13 18 .419 6 North Division W L Pct. GB Phillies West (Phillies) 17 10 .630 — Tigers West (Tigers) 17 11 .607 ½ Phillies East (Phillies) 14 12 .538 2½ Yankees West (Yankees) 14 14 .500 3½ Tigers East (Tigers) 12 15 .444 5 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 17 .433 5½ Yankees East (Yankees) 10 18 .357 7½ South Division W L Pct. GB Orioles (Orioles) 19 10 .655 — Red Sox (Red Sox) 17 11 .607 1½ Twins (Twins) 16 14 .533 3½ Rays (Rays) 13 16 .448 6 Braves (Braves) 11 17 .393 7½ Pirates (Pirates) 11 19 .367 8½

___

Thursday’s Games

Tigers West 8, Tigers East 1

Blue Jays 8, Yankees East 1, 7 innings

Blue Jays 8, Yankees East 3, 7 innings

Advertisement

Marlins at Mets, ppd.

Phillies West 9, Yankees West 5

Red Sox 11, Pirates 3

Twins 3, Braves 2

Friday’s Games

Tigers East at Phillies West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers East at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD

Yankees East at Tigers West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Yankees East at Tigers West, cancelled

Phillies East at Yankees West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Yankees West, Game 2, TBD

Cardinals at Marlins, 12 p.m.

Mets at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Pirates at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Braves at Rays, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Twins, 12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yankees East at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD

Phillies West at Yankees East, ppd.

Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.