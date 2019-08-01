Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Mets (Mets)
|18
|13
|.581
|1
|Astros (Astros)
|14
|17
|.452
|5
|Nationals (Nationals)
|14
|18
|.438
|5½
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|17
|11
|.607
|½
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|10
|18
|.357
|7½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Twins (Twins)
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
|Rays (Rays)
|13
|16
|.448
|6
|Braves (Braves)
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|11
|19
|.367
|8½
___
Tigers West 8, Tigers East 1
Blue Jays 8, Yankees East 1, 7 innings
Blue Jays 8, Yankees East 3, 7 innings
Marlins at Mets, ppd.
Phillies West 9, Yankees West 5
Red Sox 11, Pirates 3
Twins 3, Braves 2
Tigers East at Phillies West, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Tigers East at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD
Yankees East at Tigers West, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Yankees East at Tigers West, cancelled
Phillies East at Yankees West, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Yankees West, Game 2, TBD
Cardinals at Marlins, 12 p.m.
Mets at Nationals, 12 p.m.
Pirates at Orioles, 12 p.m.
Braves at Rays, 12 p.m.
Red Sox at Twins, 12 p.m.
Yankees East at Phillies West, 10 a.m.
Orioles at Pirates, 10 a.m.
Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD
Phillies West at Yankees East, ppd.
Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.
Tigers West at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.