Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gulf Coast League

August 3, 2019 1:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 19 13 .594
Mets (Mets) 18 13 .581 ½
Astros (Astros) 14 17 .452
Nationals (Nationals) 14 18 .438 5
Cardinals (Cardinals) 14 18 .438 5
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 19 10 .655
Tigers West (Tigers) 17 12 .586 2
Yankees West (Yankees) 16 14 .533
Phillies East (Phillies) 14 14 .500
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 17 .433
Tigers East (Tigers) 12 17 .414 7
Yankees East (Yankees) 11 18 .379 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 19 11 .633
Red Sox (Red Sox) 17 12 .586
Twins (Twins) 17 14 .548
Rays (Rays) 14 16 .467 5
Pirates (Pirates) 12 19 .387
Braves (Braves) 11 18 .379

___

Friday’s Games

Phillies West 13, Tigers East 4, 7 innings

Tigers East 5, Phillies West 1, 7 innings

Yankees East 8, Tigers West 7

Advertisement

Yankees East at Tigers West, cancelled

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Twins 2, Red Sox 1, 10 innings

Yankees West 4, Phillies East 1, 7 innings

Phillies East 3, Yankees West 0, 7 innings

Cardinals 2, Marlins 1, 10 innings

Mets at Nationals, ppd.

Pirates 1, Orioles 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Rays 6, Braves 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Yankees East at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD

Phillies West at Yankees East, ppd.

Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nationals at Astros, 10 a.m.

Mets at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office