Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 19 13 .594 — Mets (Mets) 18 13 .581 ½ Astros (Astros) 14 17 .452 4½ Nationals (Nationals) 14 18 .438 5 Cardinals (Cardinals) 14 18 .438 5 North Division W L Pct. GB Phillies West (Phillies) 19 10 .655 — Tigers West (Tigers) 17 12 .586 2 Yankees West (Yankees) 16 14 .533 3½ Phillies East (Phillies) 14 14 .500 4½ Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 13 17 .433 6½ Tigers East (Tigers) 12 17 .414 7 Yankees East (Yankees) 11 18 .379 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Orioles (Orioles) 19 11 .633 — Red Sox (Red Sox) 17 12 .586 1½ Twins (Twins) 17 14 .548 2½ Rays (Rays) 14 16 .467 5 Pirates (Pirates) 12 19 .387 7½ Braves (Braves) 11 18 .379 7½

___

Friday’s Games

Phillies West 13, Tigers East 4, 7 innings

Tigers East 5, Phillies West 1, 7 innings

Yankees East 8, Tigers West 7

Advertisement

Yankees East at Tigers West, cancelled

Twins 2, Red Sox 1, 10 innings

Yankees West 4, Phillies East 1, 7 innings

Phillies East 3, Yankees West 0, 7 innings

Cardinals 2, Marlins 1, 10 innings

Mets at Nationals, ppd.

Pirates 1, Orioles 0

Rays 6, Braves 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Yankees East at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD

Phillies West at Yankees East, ppd.

Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nationals at Astros, 10 a.m.

Mets at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.