Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Mets (Mets)
|18
|13
|.581
|½
|Astros (Astros)
|14
|17
|.452
|4½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|14
|18
|.438
|5
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|14
|18
|.438
|5
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|13
|17
|.433
|6½
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|12
|17
|.414
|7
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|11
|18
|.379
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|17
|12
|.586
|1½
|Twins (Twins)
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|Rays (Rays)
|14
|16
|.467
|5
|Pirates (Pirates)
|12
|19
|.387
|7½
|Braves (Braves)
|11
|18
|.379
|7½
___
Phillies West 13, Tigers East 4, 7 innings
Tigers East 5, Phillies West 1, 7 innings
Yankees East 8, Tigers West 7
Yankees East at Tigers West, cancelled
Twins 2, Red Sox 1, 10 innings
Yankees West 4, Phillies East 1, 7 innings
Phillies East 3, Yankees West 0, 7 innings
Cardinals 2, Marlins 1, 10 innings
Mets at Nationals, ppd.
Pirates 1, Orioles 0
Rays 6, Braves 5, 10 innings
Yankees East at Phillies West, 10 a.m.
Orioles at Pirates, 10 a.m.
Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD
Phillies West at Yankees East, ppd.
Marlins at Astros, 10 a.m.
Tigers West at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Astros, 10 a.m.
Mets at Cardinals, 10 a.m.
