Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 19 14 .576 — Mets (Mets) 19 15 .559 ½ Astros (Astros) 16 18 .471 3½ Nationals (Nationals) 15 18 .455 4 Cardinals (Cardinals) 16 20 .444 4½ North Division W L Pct. GB Phillies West (Phillies) 21 11 .656 — Tigers West (Tigers) 17 14 .548 3½ Yankees West (Yankees) 17 15 .531 4 Phillies East (Phillies) 16 15 .516 4½ Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 15 18 .455 6½ Yankees East (Yankees) 13 19 .406 8 Tigers East (Tigers) 13 20 .394 8½ South Division W L Pct. GB Orioles (Orioles) 22 11 .667 — Twins (Twins) 19 14 .576 3 Red Sox (Red Sox) 17 14 .548 4 Rays (Rays) 16 16 .500 5½ Braves (Braves) 11 20 .355 10 Pirates (Pirates) 12 22 .353 10½

Tuesday’s Games

Mets 5, Marlins 4, 7 innings

Twins 4, Pirates 2, 7 innings

Pirates 1, Twins 0, 7 innings

Rays 5, Red Sox 4, 11 innings

Cardinals 6, Astros 5

Phillies East at Phillies West, ppd.

Rays 2, Red Sox 1

Yankees East 3, Tigers East 1, 7 innings

Blue Jays 7, Yankees West 3

Astros 6, Cardinals 3

Orioles at Braves, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Nationals at Mets, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Mets, Game 2, TBD

Twins at Orioles, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Twins at Orioles, Game 2, TBD

Pirates at Rays, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Rays, Game 2, TBD

Braves at Red Sox, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Braves at Red Sox, Game 2, TBD

Yankees West at Yankees East, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Astros at Marlins, Game 2, TBD

Cardinals at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Yankees East at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Tigers West at Yankees West, 12 p.m.

