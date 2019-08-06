Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Mets (Mets)
|19
|15
|.559
|½
|Astros (Astros)
|16
|18
|.471
|3½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|15
|18
|.455
|4
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|16
|20
|.444
|4½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|17
|14
|.548
|3½
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|17
|15
|.531
|4
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|16
|15
|.516
|4½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|15
|18
|.455
|6½
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|13
|19
|.406
|8
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|13
|20
|.394
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Twins (Twins)
|19
|14
|.576
|3
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|Rays (Rays)
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|Braves (Braves)
|11
|20
|.355
|10
|Pirates (Pirates)
|12
|22
|.353
|10½
Mets 5, Marlins 4, 7 innings
Twins 4, Pirates 2, 7 innings
Pirates 1, Twins 0, 7 innings
Rays 5, Red Sox 4, 11 innings
Cardinals 6, Astros 5
Phillies East at Phillies West, ppd.
Rays 2, Red Sox 1
Yankees East 3, Tigers East 1, 7 innings
Blue Jays 7, Yankees West 3
Astros 6, Cardinals 3
Orioles at Braves, ppd.
Nationals at Mets, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Mets, Game 2, TBD
Twins at Orioles, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Twins at Orioles, Game 2, TBD
Pirates at Rays, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Pirates at Rays, Game 2, TBD
Braves at Red Sox, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Braves at Red Sox, Game 2, TBD
Yankees West at Yankees East, 10 a.m.
Marlins at Cardinals, 10 a.m.
Tigers West at Phillies East, 12 p.m.
Phillies West at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.
Astros at Marlins, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Astros at Marlins, Game 2, TBD
Cardinals at Nationals, 12 p.m.
Yankees East at Phillies East, 12 p.m.
Blue Jays at Tigers East, 12 p.m.
Tigers West at Yankees West, 12 p.m.
