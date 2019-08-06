Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gulf Coast League

August 6, 2019 7:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 19 14 .576
Mets (Mets) 19 15 .559 ½
Astros (Astros) 16 18 .471
Nationals (Nationals) 15 18 .455 4
Cardinals (Cardinals) 16 20 .444
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 21 11 .656
Tigers West (Tigers) 17 14 .548
Yankees West (Yankees) 17 15 .531 4
Phillies East (Phillies) 16 15 .516
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 15 18 .455
Yankees East (Yankees) 13 19 .406 8
Tigers East (Tigers) 13 20 .394
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 22 11 .667
Twins (Twins) 19 14 .576 3
Red Sox (Red Sox) 17 14 .548 4
Rays (Rays) 16 16 .500
Braves (Braves) 11 20 .355 10
Pirates (Pirates) 12 22 .353 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mets 5, Marlins 4, 7 innings

Twins 4, Pirates 2, 7 innings

Pirates 1, Twins 0, 7 innings

Advertisement

Rays 5, Red Sox 4, 11 innings

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Cardinals 6, Astros 5

Phillies East at Phillies West, ppd.

Rays 2, Red Sox 1

Yankees East 3, Tigers East 1, 7 innings

Blue Jays 7, Yankees West 3

Astros 6, Cardinals 3

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Orioles at Braves, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Nationals at Mets, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Mets, Game 2, TBD

Twins at Orioles, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Twins at Orioles, Game 2, TBD

Pirates at Rays, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Rays, Game 2, TBD

Braves at Red Sox, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Braves at Red Sox, Game 2, TBD

Yankees West at Yankees East, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Astros at Marlins, Game 2, TBD

Cardinals at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Yankees East at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Tigers West at Yankees West, 12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield