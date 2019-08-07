Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gulf Coast League

August 7, 2019 7:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 19 15 .559
Mets (Mets) 20 16 .556
Astros (Astros) 16 18 .471 3
Cardinals (Cardinals) 17 20 .459
Nationals (Nationals) 16 19 .457
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 22 11 .667
Tigers West (Tigers) 17 14 .548 4
Yankees West (Yankees) 18 15 .545 4
Phillies East (Phillies) 16 15 .516 5
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 15 19 .441
Yankees East (Yankees) 13 20 .394 9
Tigers East (Tigers) 13 20 .394 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 22 13 .629
Twins (Twins) 21 14 .600 1
Red Sox (Red Sox) 18 15 .545 3
Rays (Rays) 18 16 .529
Braves (Braves) 12 21 .364 9
Pirates (Pirates) 12 24 .333 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mets 3, Nationals 2, 7 innings

Mets 7, Nationals 1, 7 innings

Twins 5, Orioles 4, 7 innings

Advertisement

Twins 5, Orioles 4, 7 innings

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Rays 4, Pirates 1, 7 innings

Rays 5, Pirates 3, 7 innings

Braves 6, Red Sox 4, 7 innings

Braves 5, Red Sox 0, 7 innings

Yankees West 7, Yankees East 2

Cardinals 5, Marlins 4

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Tigers West at Phillies East, ppd.

Phillies West 6, Blue Jays 3

Thursday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Astros at Marlins, Game 2, TBD

Cardinals at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Yankees East at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Tigers West at Yankees West, 12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Astros at Nationals, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Astros at Nationals, Game 2, TBD

Tigers East at Tigers West, 10 a.m.

Rays at Braves, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Rays at Braves, Game 2, TBD

Cardinals at Mets, 12 p.m.

Orioles at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Twins at Red Sox, Game 1, 12 p.m.

Twins at Red Sox, Game 2, TBD

Phillies West at Yankees West, 12 p.m.

Yankees East at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army