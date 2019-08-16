Listen Live Sports

Gulf Coast League

August 16, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 25 17 .595
Nationals (Nationals) 21 20 .512
Mets (Mets) 22 22 .500 4
Astros (Astros) 20 23 .465
Cardinals (Cardinals) 19 25 .432 7
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 26 13 .667
Tigers West (Tigers) 23 15 .605
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 19 20 .487 7
Yankees West (Yankees) 18 20 .474
Tigers East (Tigers) 17 22 .436 9
Phillies East (Phillies) 17 22 .436 9
Yankees East (Yankees) 15 23 .395 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 28 13 .683
Twins (Twins) 25 15 .625
Red Sox (Red Sox) 20 20 .500
Rays (Rays) 19 21 .475
Braves (Braves) 14 23 .378 12
Pirates (Pirates) 14 28 .333 14½

___

Friday’s Games

Tigers West 7, Yankees West 3

Phillies East at Yankees East, ppd.

Marlins 6, Mets 5

Pirates at Orioles, ppd.

Braves at Rays, cancelled

Red Sox at Twins, ppd.

Astros 5, Cardinals 4

Tigers East at Blue Jays, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Braves at Rays, ppd.

Nationals at Mets, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, Game 2, TBD

Twins at Red Sox, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, Game 2, TBD

Tigers West at Tigers East, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Yankees East, 10 a.m.

Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Nationals, 10 a.m.

