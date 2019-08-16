Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 25 17 .595 — Nationals (Nationals) 21 20 .512 3½ Mets (Mets) 22 22 .500 4 Astros (Astros) 20 23 .465 5½ Cardinals (Cardinals) 19 25 .432 7 North Division W L Pct. GB Phillies West (Phillies) 26 13 .667 — Tigers West (Tigers) 23 15 .605 2½ Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 19 20 .487 7 Yankees West (Yankees) 18 20 .474 7½ Tigers East (Tigers) 17 22 .436 9 Phillies East (Phillies) 17 22 .436 9 Yankees East (Yankees) 15 23 .395 10½ South Division W L Pct. GB Orioles (Orioles) 28 13 .683 — Twins (Twins) 25 15 .625 2½ Red Sox (Red Sox) 20 20 .500 7½ Rays (Rays) 19 21 .475 8½ Braves (Braves) 14 23 .378 12 Pirates (Pirates) 14 28 .333 14½

___

Friday’s Games

Tigers West 7, Yankees West 3

Phillies East at Yankees East, ppd.

Marlins 6, Mets 5

Advertisement

Pirates at Orioles, ppd.

Braves at Rays, cancelled

Red Sox at Twins, ppd.

Astros 5, Cardinals 4

Tigers East at Blue Jays, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Braves at Rays, ppd.

Nationals at Mets, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, Game 2, TBD

Twins at Red Sox, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, Game 2, TBD

Tigers West at Tigers East, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Yankees East, 10 a.m.

Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.

Marlins at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.