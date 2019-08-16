Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Nationals (Nationals)
|21
|20
|.512
|3½
|Mets (Mets)
|22
|22
|.500
|4
|Astros (Astros)
|20
|23
|.465
|5½
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|19
|25
|.432
|7
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|18
|20
|.474
|7½
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|17
|22
|.436
|9
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|15
|23
|.395
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Twins (Twins)
|25
|15
|.625
|2½
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|20
|20
|.500
|7½
|Rays (Rays)
|19
|21
|.475
|8½
|Braves (Braves)
|14
|23
|.378
|12
|Pirates (Pirates)
|14
|28
|.333
|14½
___
Tigers West 7, Yankees West 3
Phillies East at Yankees East, ppd.
Marlins 6, Mets 5
Pirates at Orioles, ppd.
Braves at Rays, cancelled
Red Sox at Twins, ppd.
Astros 5, Cardinals 4
Tigers East at Blue Jays, ppd.
Braves at Rays, ppd.
Nationals at Mets, 10 a.m.
Yankees West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.
Orioles at Pirates, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Orioles at Pirates, Game 2, TBD
Twins at Red Sox, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Twins at Red Sox, Game 2, TBD
Tigers West at Tigers East, 10 a.m.
Blue Jays at Yankees East, 10 a.m.
Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.
Marlins at Cardinals, 10 a.m.
Astros at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Cardinals at Nationals, 10 a.m.
