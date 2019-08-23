Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Mets (Mets)
|26
|23
|.531
|2½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|Astros (Astros)
|23
|25
|.479
|5
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|20
|29
|.408
|8½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|24
|19
|.558
|5½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|22
|21
|.512
|7½
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|21
|21
|.500
|8
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|19
|24
|.442
|10½
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|18
|26
|.409
|12
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|16
|25
|.390
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|33
|13
|.717
|—
|Twins (Twins)
|28
|19
|.596
|5½
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|24
|24
|.500
|10
|Rays (Rays)
|22
|25
|.468
|11½
|Braves (Braves)
|17
|28
|.378
|15½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|16
|31
|.340
|17½
___
Yankees East 9, Tigers East 0
Yankees East at Tigers East, cancelled
Blue Jays 4, Yankees West 3, 8 innings
Blue Jays 3, Yankees West 0, 7 innings
Red Sox 4, Braves 3
Braves at Red Sox, cancelled
Nationals 4, Mets 2
Phillies East 5, Phillies West 1, 10 innings
Marlins 9, Cardinals 3
Orioles 13, Twins 3
Rays 10, Pirates 4
Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.
Yankees West at Yankees East, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Yankees West at Yankees East, cancelled
Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.
Orioles at Pirates, ppd.
Tigers West at Phillies East, Game 1, 12 p.m.
Tigers West at Phillies East, cancelled
Marlins at Astros, 12 p.m.
Rays at Braves, 12 p.m.
Orioles at Pirates, 12 p.m.
Phillies West at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.
Pirates at Orioles, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Pirates at Orioles, Game 2, TBD
Yankees East at Phillies East, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Yankees East at Phillies East, Game 2, TBD
Braves at Rays, 10 a.m.
Blue Jays at Tigers East, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Blue Jays at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD
Red Sox at Twins, 10 a.m.
Tigers West at Yankees West, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Astros, 10 a.m.
Mets at Cardinals, 12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.