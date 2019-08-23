Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gulf Coast League

August 23, 2019 1:25 am
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 27 19 .587
Mets (Mets) 26 23 .531
Nationals (Nationals) 23 23 .500 4
Astros (Astros) 23 25 .479 5
Cardinals (Cardinals) 20 29 .408
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 30 14 .682
Tigers West (Tigers) 24 19 .558
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 22 21 .512
Yankees West (Yankees) 21 21 .500 8
Phillies East (Phillies) 19 24 .442 10½
Tigers East (Tigers) 18 26 .409 12
Yankees East (Yankees) 16 25 .390 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 33 13 .717
Twins (Twins) 28 19 .596
Red Sox (Red Sox) 24 24 .500 10
Rays (Rays) 22 25 .468 11½
Braves (Braves) 17 28 .378 15½
Pirates (Pirates) 16 31 .340 17½

___

Thursday’s Games

Yankees East 9, Tigers East 0

Yankees East at Tigers East, cancelled

Blue Jays 4, Yankees West 3, 8 innings

Advertisement

Blue Jays 3, Yankees West 0, 7 innings

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Red Sox 4, Braves 3

Braves at Red Sox, cancelled

Nationals 4, Mets 2

Phillies East 5, Phillies West 1, 10 innings

Marlins 9, Cardinals 3

Orioles 13, Twins 3

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Rays 10, Pirates 4

Friday’s Games

Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Yankees East, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Yankees East, cancelled

Nationals at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, ppd.

Tigers West at Phillies East, Game 1, 12 p.m.

Tigers West at Phillies East, cancelled

Marlins at Astros, 12 p.m.

Rays at Braves, 12 p.m.

Orioles at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pirates at Orioles, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Orioles, Game 2, TBD

Yankees East at Phillies East, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Yankees East at Phillies East, Game 2, TBD

Braves at Rays, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers East, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers East, Game 2, TBD

Red Sox at Twins, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Yankees West, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Astros, 10 a.m.

Mets at Cardinals, 12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow