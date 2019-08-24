Listen Live Sports

Gulf Coast League

August 24, 2019 8:18 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 27 20 .574
Mets (Mets) 27 23 .540
Nationals (Nationals) 24 23 .511 3
Astros (Astros) 24 25 .490 4
Cardinals (Cardinals) 20 31 .392 9
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 31 14 .689
Tigers West (Tigers) 26 19 .578 5
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 24 22 .522
Yankees West (Yankees) 21 23 .477
Phillies East (Phillies) 21 25 .457 10½
Tigers East (Tigers) 18 28 .391 13½
Yankees East (Yankees) 17 27 .386 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 36 14 .720
Twins (Twins) 28 21 .571
Red Sox (Red Sox) 26 24 .520 10
Rays (Rays) 24 25 .490 11½
Braves (Braves) 17 30 .362 17½
Pirates (Pirates) 17 34 .333 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

Orioles 7, Pirates 6

Orioles 5, Pirates 4, 8 innings

Phillies East 1, Yankees East 0, 7 innings

Yankees East 5, Phillies East 1, 7 innings

Rays 9, Braves 4

Blue Jays 5, Tigers East 2, 7 innings

Tigers East 5, Blue Jays 4, 7 innings

Red Sox 10, Twins 3

Tigers West 12, Yankees West 4

Nationals at Astros, ppd.

Mets 8, Cardinals 5

Sunday’s Games

Marlins at Nationals, ppd.

Marlins at Nationals, cancelled

Marlins at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Astros at Mets, 10 a.m.

Monday’s Games

Yankees West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Tigers East at Tigers West, 10 a.m.

Phillies West at Yankees West, 10 a.m.

Yankees East at Blue Jays, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Yankees East at Blue Jays, Game 2, TBD

Mets at Marlins, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Rays at Twins, 12 p.m.

Cardinals at Astros, 12 p.m.

Pirates at Braves, 12 p.m.

