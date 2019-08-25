Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Mets (Mets)
|27
|23
|.540
|1½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|24
|23
|.511
|3
|Astros (Astros)
|24
|25
|.490
|4
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|20
|31
|.392
|9
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|26
|19
|.578
|5
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|24
|22
|.522
|7½
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|21
|23
|.477
|9½
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|21
|25
|.457
|10½
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|18
|28
|.391
|13½
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|17
|27
|.386
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|36
|14
|.720
|—
|Twins (Twins)
|28
|21
|.571
|7½
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|26
|24
|.520
|10
|Rays (Rays)
|24
|25
|.490
|11½
|Braves (Braves)
|17
|30
|.362
|17½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|17
|34
|.333
|19½
___
Orioles 7, Pirates 6
Orioles 5, Pirates 4, 8 innings
Phillies East 1, Yankees East 0, 7 innings
Yankees East 5, Phillies East 1, 7 innings
Rays 9, Braves 4
Blue Jays 5, Tigers East 2, 7 innings
Tigers East 5, Blue Jays 4, 7 innings
Red Sox 10, Twins 3
Tigers West 12, Yankees West 4
Nationals at Astros, ppd.
Mets 8, Cardinals 5
Marlins at Nationals, ppd.
Marlins at Nationals, cancelled
Marlins at Nationals, 10 a.m.
Astros at Mets, 10 a.m.
Yankees West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.
Tigers East at Tigers West, 10 a.m.
Phillies West at Yankees West, 10 a.m.
Yankees East at Blue Jays, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Yankees East at Blue Jays, Game 2, TBD
Pirates at Braves, 10 a.m.
Mets at Marlins, 12 p.m.
Red Sox at Orioles, 12 p.m.
Rays at Twins, 12 p.m.
Cardinals at Astros, 12 p.m.
