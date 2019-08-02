Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Harvey Frommer, who wrote many sports books, has died

August 2, 2019 12:16 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Harvey Frommer, a prolific author who wrote mostly about sports, sometimes collaborating with his subjects on their autobiographies, has died.

Frommer, 83, had lung cancer. He died Thursday at his home in Lyme, New Hampshire, according to one of his sons, Frederic, who worked with his father on a number of books.

The elder Frommer wrote about the 1927 Yankees, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, Jackie Robinson and Branch Rickey, and Shoeless Joe Jackson, and others. He collaborated on books with Nolan Ryan, Red Holzman and Tony Dorsett.

In addition to his son Frederic, he is survived by his wife, Myrna Katz Frommer, along with a daughter, Jennifer Frommer, a son, Ian Frommer, and six grandchildren.

