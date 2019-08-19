Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks promote GM Schlenk to president of basketball ops

August 19, 2019 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have given general manager Travis Schlenk an extra title: president of basketball operations.

Owner Tony Ressler announced the promotion on Monday, saying he is “extremely pleased with the direction that Travis and our entire basketball operations team has us heading as a franchise.”

As he goes into his third year with the Hawks, Schlenk has totally overhauled the roster and assembled an impressive core of young players through the draft, including Trae Young, John Collins and incoming first-round picks De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.

The Hawks have endured two straight losing seasons but Ressler says the massive rebuilding job has provided “the cap space, draft picks and financial flexibility needed to have long-term success in the NBA.”

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus