Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Heber’s goal gives NYCFC 2-1 win over Red Bulls

August 24, 2019 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Heber scored on a back-foot redirect early in the second half and New York City FC edged rival New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday.

Heber put a nifty touch on an end-line cross from Anton Tinnerholm for his 13th goal, which was enough to put NYCFC (13-5-8) six points ahead of the fourth-place Red Bulls (12-11-5).

NYCFC held on in 8½ minutes of extra time, which included Ronald Matarrita sent off with a red card.

Right after NYCFC went a man down, Tom Barlow of the Red Bulls missed an opportunity from the goal line when he couldn’t get the redirect.

Advertisement

The Red Bulls scored in the 10th minute when local product Alex Muyl made a nice move to get inside the box and slot the ball inside the post. It was his third goal but first since mid-March.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

A penalty kick by Maximiliano Moralez, his seventh, tied the game late in the first half.

The Red Bulls won the first meeting 2-1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow