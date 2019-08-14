Listen Live Sports

Hermans wins at Powder Mountain to take Tour of Utah lead

August 14, 2019 8:10 pm
 
EDEN, Utah (AP) — Ben Hermans rode clear of the shattered peloton near the summit of Powder Mountain on Wednesday to win the queen stage of the Tour of Utah and assume the overall race lead.

The runner-up a year ago, Hermans crossed the line 22 seconds ahead of James Piccoli, with Niklas Eg another 13 seconds adrift. Peter Stetina and Joe Dombrowski, who did the early animating on the climb to the summit, rounded out the top five in a brutally hard 84-mile stage from Brigham City.

Hermans made the winning move about 2 miles from the top, when he dropped Piccoli and pushed ahead on his own. That left him with a 26-second advantage over the Elevate-KHS rider in the overall standings

The stage Thursday takes riders 86 miles from Antelope State Park to North Salt Lake. It offers rolling terrain with three punchy climbs toward the finish that could reward a breakaway rider.

