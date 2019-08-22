Hoosiers hire former player Roberts as assistant coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Archie Miller says he has hired former Hoosiers player Mike Roberts as an assistant coach.

Roberts coached previously at UNC Greensboro, Rice and California. He fills the void left by Ed Schilling’s departure.

His Indiana roots run deep.

He returned to his home state in 2001-02, walked onto the team and eventually played in 64 career games. Roberts played on the Hoosiers national runner-up team in 2002, earned the Big Ten’s Sportsmanship Award in 2005 and was a three-time all-conference selection.

Advertisement

Former Hoosiers coach Bob Knight gave Roberts his first coaching job as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech. Roberts spent the 2006-07 there before leaving for Cal.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.