Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hoosiers hire former player Roberts as assistant coach

August 22, 2019 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana coach Archie Miller says he has hired former Hoosiers player Mike Roberts as an assistant coach.

Roberts coached previously at UNC Greensboro, Rice and California. He fills the void left by Ed Schilling’s departure.

His Indiana roots run deep.

He returned to his home state in 2001-02, walked onto the team and eventually played in 64 career games. Roberts played on the Hoosiers national runner-up team in 2002, earned the Big Ten’s Sportsmanship Award in 2005 and was a three-time all-conference selection.

Advertisement

Former Hoosiers coach Bob Knight gave Roberts his first coaching job as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech. Roberts spent the 2006-07 there before leaving for Cal.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow